VIDEO: McLaughlin, Coulthard preview Sydney SuperSprint challenges

By

Tuesday 16th June, 2020 - 3:30pm

Shell V-Power Racing Team duo Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard discuss the challenges they’ll face on their return to Supercars action at Sydney Motorsport Park.

