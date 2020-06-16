Two more named for S5000 young driver evaluation

A further two young drivers have been named as participants in this Friday’s S5000 test at Phillip Island.

New South Welshman Cody Burcher and Victorian Reef McCarthy will be on track, in addition to the previously announced Nathan Herne and Cooper Webster.

Burcher, currently competing in Australian Formula Ford, has brief S5000 experience courtesy of a Winton test prior to the height of the pandemic while McCarthy is leading the Victorian Formula Vee series.

Category technical partner Garry Rogers Motorsport will run the test day, with its own S5000 driver in James Golding on hand to provide tuition.

“Since the world has started to reactivate, the interest in the S5000 class has been very encouraging,” said GRM Director Barry Rogers.

“Following the announcement of the evaluation test, we fielded quite a few calls, particularly from the younger drivers, which is exactly who we are trying to get into the formula.

“Both Garry and I are really looking forward to seeing Cody and Reef jump in the cars and get their impressions.

“Even though Friday is a controlled test day, it will give them a chance to sample the cars and give them a taste for what their future racing might hold.

“Having James Golding at the test is key, too. James is really keen to give them a hand. He keeps an eye on the younger talent coming through the ranks and he’ll be there to guide them through the day.”

The new opening round of the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship takes place with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 15-16.