Supercars fuel distributor to donate sanitiser to teams

Supercars fuel distributor RaceFuels will give away sanitiser to each team when the championship resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Each team will receive 20 litres of RaceFuels’ ‘Workshop Sanitiser’ upon arrival at the Western Sydney circuit, to sanitise hands, tools, surfaces, and equipment.

The blend, developed during the downtime caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is ethanol-based and meets the United Nation’s strict specifications.

“The usual operations of RaceFuels was faced with a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the creation of our ‘Workshop Sanitiser’ is the result of the virus,” said RaceFuels’ Director, Mark Tierney.

“The product is 100 percent Australian, manufactured by RaceFuels in Melbourne and includes ethanol, meeting the UN-specs.

“Our recommendation is that the teams put this into a spray pack, allowing them to actively wipe down tools and surfaces, offering personnel protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a great shame that motorsport has been halted during the past few months, but we’re starting to see movement and we’re glad we can play a part in protecting those in our game.”

RaceFuels will also offer the sanitiser to the Super2 Series field when it assembles at Winton for the restart of its season in July.

The Melbourne-based company is the fuel distributor for several national series including the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, while BP is the touring car category’s official fuel supplier.