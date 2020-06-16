LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 16

Tuesday 16th June, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 16.

2013: Dean Fiore calls for safety review at Hidden Valley

Dean Fiore has called for an urgent safety review after his horrifying impact into an earth filled tyre wall at the Top End circuit.

2016: Triple Eight reveals special Lowndes livery

Triple Eight has unveiled a special one-off livery to be campaigned by Craig Lowndes at this weekend’s CrownBet Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

2014: Schumacher out of coma, leaves hospital

Michael Schumacher is out of a coma and has left the Grenoble hospital, his family has confirmed.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

