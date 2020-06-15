LATEST

Tickford Racing reveals renovated workshop > View

VIDEO: Tickford Racing renovates workshop during lockdown > View

Dane: Control parts could cut costs for Supercars teams > View

Van Gisbergen fights through to win Eseries at Le Mans > View

REPLAY: Round 4 of Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome > View

NETWORK: Beddoes Performance, Rick Beddoes > View

Off-road racer Casey eyes Stadium Super Truck debut > View

Over 50 competitors anticipated for Le Mans round of Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries > View

MECHANIC: Mick Ritter, champion trainer > View

ON THIS DAY: June 14 > View

McLaughlin commends Supercars for Eseries success > View

VIDEO: Mercedes completes first F1 laps since pre-season test > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Tickford Racing renovates workshop during lockdown

VIDEO: Tickford Racing renovates workshop during lockdown

By

Monday 15th June, 2020 - 8:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Campbellfield team Tickford Racing has completed a renovation of its workshop in time for the resumption of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com