ON THIS DAY: June 15

Monday 15th June, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 15.

2016: Major changes at HRT ahead of Hidden Valley

The Holden Racing Team’s troubled start to the Supercars season has seen major changes within its engineering department ahead of Hidden Valley.

2017: Teenager Rullo receives full Supercars Superlicence

Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport driver Alex Rullo has been handed a full CAMS Superlicence ahead of this weekend’s CrownBet Darwin Triple Crown.

2014: Riders fined after Speedway Grand Prix fight

Dane Nicki Pedersen and Matej Zagar have both been fined 600 Euro after an on-track incident that occurred in the semi-final of the Swedish Speedway Grand Prix at Malilla.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

