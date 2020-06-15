Dane: Control parts could cut costs for Supercars teams

Supercars could look to cut costs by introducing more control componentry according to Red Bull Holden Racing Team boss Roland Dane.

Amidst a global pandemic, teams have sought to shed costs and weather the economic storm brought on by coronavirus and an extended shutdown.

Calls have been made to cut costs in the number of staff required to run Supercars as well as reducing initial entry and ongoing costs of Supercars’ long-awaited Gen3 platform.

Earlier this year Supercars CEO Sean Seamer indicated the Gen3 regulations would likely be an evolution of the current formula.

However, the economic impact as a result of the coronavirus pandemic means a revolution may be on the cards as Supercars looks to cut costs.

Supercars introduced a controlled Pedders-branded Supashock damper at the beginning of the 2020 season in an effort to cut development costs and level the playing field.

Controlled uprights have also been a bone of contention with Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton having previously offered to fund the initial introduction of the componentry.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team boss Roland Dane believes more control components could be a solution.

“If you go to IndyCar, everyone gets (the same) chassis,” Dane told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s a one-make series and if everyone tried to make those cars themselves it would cost a lot more.

“It could be that some of the parts get made in different places to get the cost down and then teams assemble them.”

Dane said he’s confident Supercars will make appropriate changes to build a cheaper car whilst maintaining the category’s ‘big raucous’ DNA.

“It’s important to keep the capital cost and then the repair cost as low as possible going forward, undoubtedly,” he said.

“We need to build them as cheaply as can be done whilst maintaining the show and the safety.

“I think everyone has got an awareness of that.”

Supercars is set to introduce its Gen3 regulations in 2022.

Seamer previously earmarked an updated on Gen3 for early June, however, calendar adjustments have been the focus of the Supercars Commission in recent weeks.