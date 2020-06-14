VIDEO: Mercedes completes first F1 laps since pre-season test

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas completed their first flying laps since pre-season testing earlier this week at Silverstone.

How did it feel to be back on track? @LewisHamilton and @ValtteriBottas explain 👇

Who else can't wait for Austria, #PETRONASmotorsports fans? 🏁@MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/HHKE9oDxod

— PETRONAS Motorsports (@PET_Motorsports) June 13, 2020