Over 50 competitors anticipated for Le Mans round of Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries

Over 50 competitors are expected for today’s fourth round of the Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools at the famous La Sarthe circuit in Le Mans.

The race represents the start of the second half of the six-round competition which gives young, aspiring racers a chance to take on established stars in the virtual world.

Jeremy Clarke won a chaotic Nurburgring encounter this time last week when 48 drivers took to the Nordschleife.

Carbon Gaming’s Dalton Ellery said that the slight dip in numbers was not unexpected due to the length of that circuit, but the grid size will bounce back today when racing kicks off at 19:00, streamed live on Speedcafe.com.

“I have got confirmation that a lot of our pro drivers will be returning to participate this weekend,” he explained.

“This will do good things for the series, but we also know that we have a strong, core group of people we know are going to be in all of the rounds, no matter what.

“It’s been great to see their commitment to participating.

“The community within the series is going well and we have eight drivers from the series, including myself, all getting ready and practicing for the Le Mans 24 Hour iRacing event.

“We also have a good amount of people sharing the race streams and articles amongst their personal pages, and public pages.”

Le Mans will run as a 120-minute enduro with a 16-hour day/night cycle, meaning an hour of daytime running and an hour in the night in real time.

A Kincrome Tools 30-piece combination spanner set is up for grabs for the winner.

Log back on to Speedcafe.com just before 19:00 to watch the live stream of the third race of the Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools.