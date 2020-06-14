LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 14 > View

McLaughlin commends Supercars for Eseries success > View

VIDEO: Mercedes completes first F1 laps since pre-season test > View

Racing Point keen to keep Perez and Stroll amid Vettel talk > View

Percat prepares for Supercars return with intense kart campaign > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: David ‘Dyno’ Johnson > View

Rogers encouraged by S5000 interest amid downturn > View

Webber expects Vettel to take F1 sabbatical > View

FIA launches Girls on Track collaboration with Ferrari academy > View

ON THIS DAY: June 13 > View

Ricciardo to test Renault R.S.18 at Red Bull Ring next week > View

Renault F1 Team begins selling face masks > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: June 14

ON THIS DAY: June 14

By

Sunday 14th June, 2020 - 11:30am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 14.

2013: Whincup makes explosive allegations over penalties

V8 Supercars Championship leader Jamie Whincup claims that ‘outside influences’ were a factor in the restart penalties he and team-mate Craig Lowndes received in Austin, Texas.

2015: Porsche trumps Audi in Le Mans civil war

Fielding arguably the most technically advanced racing car ever made, Porsche has managed to rekindle its winning Le Mans 24 Hour flame.

2011: Major damages claim against V8 Supercars

A former V8 Supercars Australia sponsor is filing a major damages claim against the sport’s owners over a credit card marketing deal it claims V8s failed to support.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com