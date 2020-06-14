Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 14.

2013: Whincup makes explosive allegations over penalties

V8 Supercars Championship leader Jamie Whincup claims that ‘outside influences’ were a factor in the restart penalties he and team-mate Craig Lowndes received in Austin, Texas.

2015: Porsche trumps Audi in Le Mans civil war

Fielding arguably the most technically advanced racing car ever made, Porsche has managed to rekindle its winning Le Mans 24 Hour flame.

2011: Major damages claim against V8 Supercars

A former V8 Supercars Australia sponsor is filing a major damages claim against the sport’s owners over a credit card marketing deal it claims V8s failed to support.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.