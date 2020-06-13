Renault F1 Team begins selling face masks

The Renault F1 Team has begun selling branded face masks with all proceeds going towards charities fighting COVID-19.
The washable and reusable face masks meet the latest AFNOR/Apave regulations and have a 90 percent protection efficiency rate against coronavirus.
A single mask costs EUR 4.99 (AUD 8.20) with packs of five or 10 also available to purchase.
The masks are the first to be sold by a Formula 1 team and are available to purchase from the team’s website.
Branded face masks have also been worn by NASCAR and IndyCar drivers, both series restarting their respective seasons in May and June respectively.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]