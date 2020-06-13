Renault F1 Team begins selling face masks

The Renault F1 Team has begun selling branded face masks with all proceeds going towards charities fighting COVID-19.

The washable and reusable face masks meet the latest AFNOR/Apave regulations and have a 90 percent protection efficiency rate against coronavirus.

A single mask costs EUR 4.99 (AUD 8.20) with packs of five or 10 also available to purchase.

The masks are the first to be sold by a Formula 1 team and are available to purchase from the team’s website.

Branded face masks have also been worn by NASCAR and IndyCar drivers, both series restarting their respective seasons in May and June respectively.