ON THIS DAY: June 13

2011: Melbourne V8 teams could be affected by ash

Melbourne-based V8 Supercars teams are monitoring the potential travel issues relating to the ash cloud from a Chilean volcano.

2017: Peter Brock race car collection sold

The collection of race cars driven by the late nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner Peter Brock has been sold.

2013: Johnson eyeing full-time return in 2014

Following confirmation this week of his endurance plans with Erebus Motorsport, Steven Johnson says he’s hopeful of making a full-time return to the V8 Supercars Championship in 2014.

