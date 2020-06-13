ON THIS DAY: June 13

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
2011: Melbourne V8 teams could be affected by ash
Melbourne-based V8 Supercars teams are monitoring the potential travel issues relating to the ash cloud from a Chilean volcano.
2017: Peter Brock race car collection sold
The collection of race cars driven by the late nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner Peter Brock has been sold.
2013: Johnson eyeing full-time return in 2014
Following confirmation this week of his endurance plans with Erebus Motorsport, Steven Johnson says he’s hopeful of making a full-time return to the V8 Supercars Championship in 2014.
