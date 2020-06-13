LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 13

Saturday 13th June, 2020 - 10:45am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 13.

2011: Melbourne V8 teams could be affected by ash

Melbourne-based V8 Supercars teams are monitoring the potential travel issues relating to the ash cloud from a Chilean volcano.

2017: Peter Brock race car collection sold

The collection of race cars driven by the late nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner Peter Brock has been sold.

2013: Johnson eyeing full-time return in 2014

Following confirmation this week of his endurance plans with Erebus Motorsport, Steven Johnson says he’s hopeful of making a full-time return to the V8 Supercars Championship in 2014.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

