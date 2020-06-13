LIVE STREAM: Supercars, Super2 drivers in NSW Excel Cup

Watch Anton De Pasquale, Brodie Kostecki, Broc Feeney feature in the NSW Excel Cup at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the first circuit racing event since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The one-hour Hyundai Excel race gets underway at 8:35 AEST.
