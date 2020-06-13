F1 cuts traditional podium celebrations amid ‘new norm’

Podium celebrations are set to take on a new look when Formula 1 returns due to social distancing rules brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1 Sporting Director Ross Brawn has earmarked the possibility of post-grand prix podium celebrations taking place on the grid.

With events set to take place behind closed doors, several traditional procedures will either be scrapped or adjusted to suit.

Drivers will no longer line up at the front of the grid for the national anthem and with no crowd in attendance, the drivers’ parade will also be cut.

“Because of the implementation of the procedures, we need to be safe and sure of the COVID-19 situation,” Brawn told F1.com.

“The practises we have had in the past just can’t be done. The very packed grid that was a feature of F1 racing just can’t happen.

“So every aspect from the time teams arrive to the time they leave has been thought through and it’s not completely finalised, but we’re working with the FIA to polish it.

“The podium procedure can’t happen (as it does now), but we’re looking at doing something on the grid after the race.

“One option would be to line the cars up on the track and the drivers will stand in front of cars.”

Due to social distancing rules, drivers will not be presented trophies as they normally would, however, Brawn said organisers are looking at solutions.

“We can’t present the trophies, as you can’t have someone in close proximity presenting a trophy, but we have worked it out,” he said.

“We have plans and procedures, we’re looking at how we can present it on TV.

“There’s plenty of ways we can engage without compromising health and safety.

“I’m 100% confident that we will make it an engaging and exciting product, it will just be different.

“ This is the new norm. How long will this carry on? We don’t know, but this will be the new norm for the rest of the year for sure.”

Formula 1 is set to get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 3-5.

So far eight events have been confirmed with more expected to be announced in due course.