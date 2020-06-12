LATEST

Winton Supercars supports bill taking shape > View

V8TC working towards four-round calendar > View

Motorsport Australia boss hails PM’s crowd announcement > View

Supercars invites fans to join Sydney broadcast > View

VIDEO: Matt Mingay talks stunt driving, world records, and boxing > View

Sporting events set to open to crowds from July > View

ON THIS DAY: June 12 > View

Brand-new route for 2021 Dakar Rally > View

GRM to conduct S5000 evaluation test > View

Coulthard selects Sharp for scholarship programme > View

MotoGP flyaways dependent on crowds > View

VIDEO: Trailer released for Peter Brock biopic Over the Top > View

Home » News » Supercars » Winton Supercars supports bill taking shape

Winton Supercars supports bill taking shape

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 12th June, 2020 - 5:08pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Supports at Supercars’ Winton event in 2019

The Truck Assist Winton event is set to feature two regular Supercars support categories in addition to the Dunlop Super2 Series.

While only the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be in action for its return at Sydney Motorsport Park later this month, Super2 was confirmed for Winton with the release of its revised calendar.

Speedcafe.com understands that Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series will also race at the rural Victorian circuit.

Carrera Cup kicked off its season, as is customary, at the Superloop Adelaide 500 and was among the series which had a round called off during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Toyota 86 was originally slated to commence its campaign at the Winton Supercars event before that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it did for its inaugural season in 2016.

Winton Motor Raceway’s paddock layout is conducive to hosting three support categories while maintaining social distancing from each other.

The areas alongside the old and new main straights effectively form three distinct paddock areas, the middle of which is large enough to comfortably accommodate two support categories.

The Truck Assist Winton event, which is promoted by Benalla Auto Club, will take place on July 18-19.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com