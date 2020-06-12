LATEST

VIDEO: Trailer released for Peter Brock biopic Over the Top

By

Friday 12th June, 2020 - 9:00am

Universal has released a trailer for Brock: Over the Top, a biopic set to be released on July 3 chronicling the nine-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner’s life.

