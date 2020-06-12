LATEST

VIDEO: Matt Mingay talks stunt driving, world records, and boxing

VIDEO: Matt Mingay talks stunt driving, world records, and boxing

By

Friday 12th June, 2020 - 2:30pm

In a one-on-one interview, Matt Mingay is quizzed by son Maddox about stunt driving, world records, and his brief period as a champion boxer.

