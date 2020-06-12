V8TC working towards four-round calendar

Organisers of the Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series are understood to currently be working towards a four-round calendar.

V8 Touring Cars has not yet released a revised calendar, amid renewed discussions recently regarding a merger of its grid with that of the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Such plans have now been called off and organisers have been working towards a calendar centred largely around the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships platform.

That was also the case for its original 2020 calendar which was unveiled in November 2019 and featured two Supercars events not promoted by Supercars itself plus three Motorsport Australia-run events.

A draft version of the new calendar shows the season opening with the Motorsport Australia Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 15-16, as it was to have done in March before the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supercars’ The Bend event, also on the original calendar, is provisionally listed as Round 2, although that could change in light of expected changes to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship calendar.

The third round would be Phillip Island’s Motorsport Australia Championships meeting on the as yet unconfirmed weekend in October, while the fourth is listed only as ‘TBA’.

While Speedcafe.com has seen the draft calendar, it is believed to still be subject to change before its ultimate release.

Its official website does in fact list a 2020 calendar at present, although with only the aforementioned first three rounds and no ‘TBA’.

V8 Touring Cars formed an alliance with the Australian Racing Group late last year after a single year as the official third tier of Supercars, when it enjoyed the ‘Super3’ moniker.

Broc Feeney took the title in a Paul Morris Motorsport FG Falcon in 2019 and has since moved up to Super2 with Tickford Racing.