Supercars invites fans to join Sydney broadcast

Supercars has announced it will give fans a chance to be part of the Fox Sports broadcast when the season resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park.

With crowds barred from the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Supercars is set to engage fans through its broadcast.

Supercars website has confirmed it will run a competition where people can nominate themselves or another individual to appear in the broadcast.

To win the competition, entrants must submit photos or a 25-word explanation as to why they are a ‘superfan’.

A handful of winners will be chosen to feature in the broadcast, remotely video streaming in via conference call program Zoom.

The winners will get to interact with Supercars’ presenters and potentially drivers too.

Entries are to be made via the Supercars Facebook page.