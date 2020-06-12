LATEST

Supercars invites fans to join Sydney broadcast > View

VIDEO: Matt Mingay talks stunt driving, world records, and boxing > View

Sporting events set to open to crowds from July > View

ON THIS DAY: June 12 > View

Brand-new route for 2021 Dakar Rally > View

GRM to conduct S5000 evaluation test > View

Coulthard selects Sharp for scholarship programme > View

MotoGP flyaways dependent on crowds > View

VIDEO: Trailer released for Peter Brock biopic Over the Top > View

F1 looking at alternate circuits and layouts for 2020 events > View

NASCAR race win ‘number one’ in Small's career > View

De Pasquale among first to make competitive real-world racing return > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars invites fans to join Sydney broadcast

Supercars invites fans to join Sydney broadcast

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 12th June, 2020 - 3:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars will give fans a chance to be part of its broadcast

Supercars has announced it will give fans a chance to be part of the Fox Sports broadcast when the season resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park.

With crowds barred from the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Supercars is set to engage fans through its broadcast.

Supercars website has confirmed it will run a competition where people can nominate themselves or another individual to appear in the broadcast.

To win the competition, entrants must submit photos or a 25-word explanation as to why they are a ‘superfan’.

A handful of winners will be chosen to feature in the broadcast, remotely video streaming in via conference call program Zoom.

The winners will get to interact with Supercars’ presenters and potentially drivers too.

Entries are to be made via the Supercars Facebook page.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com