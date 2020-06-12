Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 12.
2010: Murphy defeats Ingall at Willowbank
Greg Murphy has beaten Russell Ingall at Willowbank Raceway tonight in the pair’s V8 Supercars Challenge at the Castrol EDGE Winternationals.
2014: Defending Le Mans winner in massive crash
Defending Le Mans 24 Hour race winner Loic Duval has escaped serious injury after a massive accident in his LMP1 Audi during the first practice session for this year’s race.
2011: Second huge accident for Audi at Le Mans
Audi Sport Team Joest has lost the second of its three factory entries at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hour in a massive accident.
CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]