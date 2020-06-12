LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 12

Friday 12th June, 2020 - 11:55am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 12.

2010: Murphy defeats Ingall at Willowbank

Greg Murphy has beaten Russell Ingall at Willowbank Raceway tonight in the pair’s V8 Supercars Challenge at the Castrol EDGE Winternationals.

2014: Defending Le Mans winner in massive crash

Defending Le Mans 24 Hour race winner Loic Duval has escaped serious injury after a massive accident in his LMP1 Audi during the first practice session for this year’s race.

2011: Second huge accident for Audi at Le Mans

Audi Sport Team Joest has lost the second of its three factory entries at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hour in a massive accident.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

