ON THIS DAY: June 12

2010: Murphy defeats Ingall at Willowbank

Greg Murphy has beaten Russell Ingall at Willowbank Raceway tonight in the pair’s V8 Supercars Challenge at the Castrol EDGE Winternationals.

2014: Defending Le Mans winner in massive crash

Defending Le Mans 24 Hour race winner Loic Duval has escaped serious injury after a massive accident in his LMP1 Audi during the first practice session for this year’s race.

2011: Second huge accident for Audi at Le Mans

Audi Sport Team Joest has lost the second of its three factory entries at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hour in a massive accident.

