Coulthard selects Sharp for scholarship programme

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 12th June, 2020 - 9:50am

Louis Sharp

Fabian Coulthard has chosen 13-year-old up-and-coming karter Louis Sharp to join a Shell V-Power Racing Team affiliated scholarship programme.

The scholarship was launched by Repco last year in conjunction with the DJR Team Penske in an effort to guide promising talent through to their careers.

Last year Coulthard’s compatriot Scott McLaughlin picked Tom Bewley, who was beaten by Sharp in a tightly contested Kartsport NZ Sprint Championship Mini ROK title race in 2019.

Coulthard said he was buoyed by Sharp’s achievements to date and is keen to guide his fellow countryman in his career development.

“I put a lot of thought into who I wanted to mentor,” said Coulthard.

“I’ve watched Louis’s performances over the years, and he has impressed with not only his ability on the track but also his maturity.

“I know Louis will get the job done wherever he races, but above that he is well presented, marketable and speaks in front of the camera with confidence which are all qualities that are required to be the complete package.”

Sharp, who hails from Christchurch, said he was stoked to learn he had been picked by Coulthard to join the scholarship program.

“When I received the call from Fabian Coulthard to tell me he had selected me, I was so excited,” said Sharp.

“My dream is to be a race car driver just like Fabian, so having someone like him to talk to and get advice from is really cool.

“I would like to race my kart overseas next year, and this scholarship will be a big help.”

Last week Sharp made the step up to car racing with a drive in a historic Formula Ford at Mike Pero Motorsport Park.

