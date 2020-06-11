Truex Jnr, Aussie crew chief win at Martinsville

Australian James Small is now a race-winning crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series thanks to Martin Truex Jnr’s comeback victory at Martinsville.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver brought the #19 Toyota to the chequered flag with a 4.2s margin over the trio of Team Penske Fords after 500 laps.

Truex Jnr had finished the opening stage in fourth position but a commitment line violation saw him put to the back of the field for the start of Stage 2.

The 2017 champion was back up to 15th by the end of that stage and continued his climb, to second position on Lap 365.

He slipped down the inside of Brad Keselowski five laps later was not headed thereafter.

Ryan Blaney was second, from Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Small won the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with Ford Performance Racing in 2013, the year before he headed to the United States, and was promoted to the crew chief role on Car #19 at the end of last year.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Homestead-Miami this Sunday (local time).

Race highlights