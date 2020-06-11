Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 11.

2013: Bowe: Ford ‘crazy’ to leave V8 Supercars

V8 Supercars Hall of Famer John Bowe believes that Ford would be ‘crazy’ to cut its involvement in the category at the end of the season.

2018: Ricciardo reveals struggles with upgraded Renault engine

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he struggled to extract the most from the upgraded Renault power unit as he finished fourth in the Canadian Grand Prix.

2015: Ben Grice enjoys maiden V8 Supercar test

Ben Grice, the son of two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Allan, has enjoyed his maiden laps in a V8 Supercar today at Winton.

