New MotoGP calendar released

New MotoGP calendar released

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 11th June, 2020 - 9:10pm

The 2019 Aragon MotoGP pic: MotoGP.com

Dorna Sports has revealed the new 2020 MotoGP calendar, featuring 13 races in Europe and four unconfirmed flyaways.

Rounds in the United States, Argentina, Thailand, and Malaysia are listed with no dates, although Dorna has stated that none will be held after December 13.

Furthermore, the season will be comprised of no more than 17 race weekends, including the Qatar Grand Prix which saw only Moto2 and Moto3 kick off in March.

As such, if all European events go ahead, at least one of the four flyaways will be dropped.

Those Asian and American rounds are to be confirmed no later than July 31, and all 17 which provisionally remain are also subject to “evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.”

As per the already announced proposal, the premier class season will commence with back-to-back grands prix at Jerez on July 19 and July 26.

Three blocks of three races in as many consecutive weekends follow, the first with the Czech Grand Prix at Brno on August 9, and the Austrian and Styria Grands Prix at the Red Bull Ring on August 16 and August 23.

After two weekends off, Misano similarly plays host on its original date, of September 13, and the following Sunday, with Catalunya on September 27.

The French Grand Prix at Le Mans will take place on October 11, followed by races at Aragon on the weekends immediately after.

Ricardo Tormo is the last venue in the European phase of the season, with the European Grand Prix on November 8 and the Valencia Grand Prix on November 15.

Only four more weekends are available for the maximum three rounds which would take place thereafter.

Grand prix motorcycle racing 2020 calendar Revised

Rnd Grand prix Circuit Race day  
1 Qatar* Losail International Circuit Mar 8 Moto2 and Moto3 only
2 Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto Jul 19
3 Andalucía Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto Jul 26
4 Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno Aug 9
5 Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg Aug 16
6 Styria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg Aug 23
7 San Marino e Della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Sep 13
8 Emilia Romagna e Della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Sep 20
9 Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Sep 27
10 France Le Mans Oct 11
11 Aragón MotorLand Aragón Oct 18
12 Teruel MotorLand Aragón Oct 25
13 Europe Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo Nov 8
14 Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo Nov 15
Americas** Circuit of The Americas
Argentina** Termas de Rio Hondo
Thailand** Buriram International Circuit
Malaysia** Sepang International Circuit

* Evening Race
** Events and dates to be confirmed before the 31st of July.

