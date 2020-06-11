Italian MotoGP round cancelled

The Italian Grand Prix round of the 2020 MotoGP season has been cancelled.

Mugello had originally been listed for Round 7 on the calendar, on May 29-31, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now called off altogether.

Mugello Circuit CEO Paoli Poli highlighted the absence of spectators as a significant factor in the decision, while Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta referred to the revised calendar.

The season could nevertheless still include an Italian venue in the form of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which typically hosts the San Marino Grand Prix.

Poli said, “Despite the communal effort made to find a practical solution, the impossibility of staging an event that is open to spectators, as well as the difficulties that have arisen from this exceptional situation, have not allowed us to find a new date for the Italian Grand Prix.

“I would like to thank all of our fans who have supported and encouraged us during these months, and invite them back to Mugello in 2021 for what will be, as always, one of the most iconic events of the season.”

Ezpeleta added, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Mugello.

“Sadly, we were not able to find a solution to the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar to enable us to visit the venue this season.

“It is a great loss as Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world and one we are very proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to thank the fans for the understanding and patience they have shown as we wait for the situation to improve.

“We very much look forward to returning to Mugello next season for another stunning weekend of racing.”

Mugello first appeared on the grand prix calendar in 1976 and had been a fixture since 1991, including as the host of the San Marino Grand Prix in some of the early years of that run.

According to a recent report in Spanish sports newspaper AS, Ezpeleta estimated that the new calendar would be unveiled on Wednesday or Thursday (local time) of this week.