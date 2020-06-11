GALLERY: National Motor Museum

As Australia slowly makes its way out of COVID-19 lockdown, there is a chance for ‘Bucket List’ items to be ticked off the list.

The National Motor Museum in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia has led the charge back into business this week, although on a limited operating schedule of two-hour sessions from 10:00 to 15:00 with all the now-familiar safety processes in place.

Highlights of the 350 vehicles includes one of Australia’s most interesting Grand Prix cars – a 1929 Chamberlain Eight, and a Chrysler E38 Charger from the 1971 Bathurst.

