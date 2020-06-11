LATEST

BUCKET LIST: The National Motor Museum, Adelaide Hills, SA > View

GALLERY: National Motor Museum > View

NETWORK: Triple Eight Race Engineering joins Networkcafe.com.au > View

Truex Jnr, Aussie crew chief win at Martinsville > View

Hamilton feels ready to race after Silverstone test > View

Winterbottom keen to carry momentum into Supercars return > View

How Supercars will react if coronavirus hits events > View

Haber hoping to convert Eseries success into career revival > View

ON THIS DAY: June 11 > View

Kelly’s simulator hits the market: ‘One owner, always garaged’ > View

Bottas: Mercedes told me it is not looking at Vettel > View

Italian MotoGP round cancelled > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: National Motor Museum

GALLERY: National Motor Museum

By

Thursday 11th June, 2020 - 4:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

As Australia slowly makes its way out of COVID-19 lockdown, there is a chance for ‘Bucket List’ items to be ticked off the list.

The National Motor Museum in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia has led the charge back into business this week, although on a limited operating schedule of two-hour sessions from 10:00 to 15:00 with all the now-familiar safety processes in place.

Highlights of the 350 vehicles includes one of Australia’s most interesting Grand Prix cars – a 1929 Chamberlain Eight, and a Chrysler E38 Charger from the 1971 Bathurst.

CLICK HERE to check out this week’s Bucket List to discover more

_DSC3052
_DSC3139
_DSC3143
_DSC3157
_DSC3183
_DSC3268
_DSC3498
1936 Leyland Badger Truck
1958 Series 1 Landrover
1971 Chrysler E38 Valiant Charger
Chamberlain 8 being dropped
Chamberlain 8 display
Chamberlain 8_1
HT 2001_0567B_angle
IMG_20190930_202132_099
IMG_20190930_202712_266
Motor Museum Shane Reid
Motor_Museum_July_2018_0036
Motor_Museum_July_2018_0360
Motor_Museum_July_2018_0713
National Motor Museum 50th Anniversary1 Photo Adam Romanowski
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com