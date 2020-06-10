Rossi in positive talks with SRT over MotoGP future

SIC Racing Team (SRT) boss Razlan Razali says that contract talks with Valentino Rossi have been positive thus far and is hopeful of a decision before the 2020 MotoGP season begins.

The seven-time premier class world champion has already affirmed that the Yamaha satellite team is his only option if he wishes to continue his career, following the deal struck for Fabio Quartararo to go the other way to the factory squad for 2021 and 2022.

While Yamaha was clear in announcing Quartararo’s signing that Rossi would enjoy full factory support at Petronas SRT, there had not been contact between the Italian himself and its Team Principal until recent weeks.

According to Razali, an agreement could be reached by mid-July.

“Until now, the talks have been positive,” he told Malaysian newspaper BeritaHarian.

“There’s still no signature, but I hope that everything will be resolved before the start of the championship next month.

Rossi is not your everyday rider. There’s lots to talk about. It’s not an easy negotiation.”

One of the key considerations is reportedly who Rossi brings across from Monster Energy Yamaha in the way of staff.

However, Razali has also been clear that SRT is not interested in fielding the legendary rider just to provide a ‘farewell tour’, a sentiment which Rossi agrees with.

“We’ll soon have a video conference with him,” added the Malaysian.

“He wants to know what the team expects from him.

“In the current situation, we need stability. It would be good for us to take on a rider who can guarantee this.”

Quartararo will join incumbent Maverick Viñales at the factory team next year, while there has been no indication that Franco Morbidelli would not stay at SRT.

Aprilia is the latest manufacturer to show its hand, announcing the renewal of Aleix Espargaro, while its other race rider, Andrea Iannone, is in the midst of an appeal against an 18-month doping ban.

A new MotoGP calendar is expected this week, which would likely see the 2020 premier class season kick off at Jerez on the weekend of Sunday, July 19.