ON THIS DAY: June 10

Wednesday 10th June, 2020 - 10:14am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 10.

2017: McConville to make Supercars return with LDM

Cameron McConville will make a surprise Supercars return when he joins Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport for next weekend’s CrownBet Darwin Triple Crown.

2015: Winton CEO sacked amid financial dispute

Winton Motor Raceway CEO Brian Pearson has been sacked after refusing to transfer over $450,000 to an external company.

2010: Car crashes into V8 Supercar Headquarters

The Ford Falcon AU will never be noted for its brilliant race results in V8 Supercars competition, but it will now be thought of in a different light at V8 Supercars Australia’s headquarters in Nerang, Queensland.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

