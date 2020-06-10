LATEST

New four-round GT World Challenge Asia calendar released

Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 10th June, 2020 - 4:43pm

Sepang

SRO Motorsports Group has released a further revised, four-round calendar for the 2020 GT World Challenge Asia season.

Both of the Japanese circuits which were on the last version of the calendar, Autopolis and Fuji, have been dropped and the campaign is now one round shorter again in net terms.

As it stands, however, there will still be 11 races over the course of the season as was originally the case, and a fifth event could be restored.

For now, an extra Sepang round will serve as the season-opener on September 12-13, a date previously held by one of two Shanghai rounds.

The Shanghai 888 remains on October 17-18 and will still be a three-hour enduro, the first for GT World Challenge Asia.

Another “established circuit elsewhere” in China will host Round 3 on October 31-November 1 before a return to Sepang on December 5-6.

Logistics and “limit(ing) any risks associated with travelling” were cited as reasons for the latest changes.

GT World Challenge Asia 2020 calendar Revised

Rnd Circuit/Event Country Date
1 Sepang Malaysia Sep 12-13
2 Shanghai 888 China Oct 17-18
3 TBC China Oct 31-Nov 1
4 Sepang Malaysia Dec 5-6

