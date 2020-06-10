NASCAR to open gates to ‘guests’

NASCAR is planning on opening its gates to a limited number of ‘guests’ at events from this weekend.

Events at Homestead-Miami and Talladega will be open to non-essential personnel for the first time since the season resumed last month.

Up to 1000 guests representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and US Southern Command in Doral will be invited to Homestead.

Talladega will boast 5000 guests with motorhome parking and camping available outside the track based on a first-come, first-served basis provided fans purchased tickets for the event before it was postponed.

Organisers added however that guests will need to adhere to social distancing protocols, and would not be granted access to the infield.

“Modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalised with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials,” a statement from NASCAR read.

“All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.

“NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host NASCAR on June 14, with the Talladega Superspeedway following a week later.