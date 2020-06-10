Mercedes ‘learned a lot’ with Silverstone test

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas believes his team learned a lot from its day of running at Silverstone.

The world championship winning squad on Tuesday completed the first of two-days running with its 2018 machine ahead of the start of the 2020 season start next month.

Focus was placed on finding efficiencies within new guidelines introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personnel wore face masks and shields while maintaining social distancing practices wherever possible.

That stretches not only into the garage but onto the track too, with only essential staff set to be permitted on the grid ahead of the race start.

“I think it was a very helpful day for the team,” Bottas explained.

“Obviously everyone being out from racing and the garage environment for a long time, and there are many new regulations, and we need to be cautious with different things for health. It was good to practice that.

“I think we learned a lot during the day, how to do things more efficiently and make sure everyone is going to be safe once we eventually start racing.

“I loved to be back in a car and now I can’t wait for Austria, and to be back racing again very soon.”

Speaking with Sky Sports, Team Principal Toto Wolff echoed his driver’s sentiments.

“At least we know that we’re going back to racing for the next few months,” he said

“It’s a solid European calendar and everybody back in Brackley and Brixworth is happy that we can finally get back on track.

“We love the competition and we missed that.

“It’s a challenge. We’re all aware why that is, but we owe it to our fans to give them racing, come up with a good show.

“It’ll be heavy for all of us, doing triple-headers, not being able to go home, but it’s these special circumstances.”

Mercedes is set to continue running at Silverstone with Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday.

McLaren has confirmed it will not test ahead of the season start as it is unable to run its 2018 car with its period Honda engine.