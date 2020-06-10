Davison gets Oran Park Town support for Supercars Eseries finale

Former full-timer Will Davison is set to contest tonight’s BP Supercars All Stars Eseries finale with support from Oran Park Town.

Despite his departure from the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Davison has continued to race in the Eseries with ongoing support from sponsors.

Oran Park Town came onboard with Davison recently and for the final round at the now-extinct circuit has expanded its support.

Davison was part of the final Supercars round held at the circuit in 2008.

Having opened in 1962, the circuit hosted Australian Touring Car Championship events every year from 1972 to 2008.

It was closed down at the beginning of 2010 and demolished for housing.

The Sydney town is now home to over 7000 people.

Round 10 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 18:00 AEST tonight with races at Oran Park and Mount Panorama.