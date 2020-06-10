LATEST

Bathurst lap record holder enters TCR > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 10 > View

Feeney’s family connection to Oran Park > View

McLaughlin excited by ‘unpredictable’ return to racing > View

Love cleared for Supercup debut after freak hip injury > View

Davison gets Oran Park Town support for Supercars Eseries finale > View

Whincup eager to relive Oran Park memories > View

Rossi in positive talks with SRT over MotoGP future > View

NASCAR to open gates to 'guests' > View

ON THIS DAY: June 10 > View

WADA seeks to have Iannone ban extended to four years > View

Aprilia re-signs Aleix Espargaro > View

Home » News » National » TCR » Bathurst lap record holder enters TCR

Bathurst lap record holder enters TCR

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 10th June, 2020 - 4:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Brad Shiels

Bathurst lap record holder Brad Shiels has been confirmed as an entrant in this year’s TCR Australia Series.

Shiels will drive for Canberra-based Tilton Racing, also new to the two-litre touring car competition, in a Hyundai i30N.

The 26-year-old won the Open class in last year’s World Time Attack at Sydney Motorsport Park and also holds the lap record for a Radical sportscar around Mount Panorama.

“This is going to be a great opportunity. I love the TCR category, it has competitive racing and some high-profile names so it’s going to be great to be a part of it,” said Shiels.

“The calendar, considering the limited racing that we’re having this year, is awesome.

“I grew up in Bathurst, so that is my home track, but you don’t get to race there very often, so I’ve done most of my racing at Sydney Motorsport Park. I know my way around that place, so it will be great to start the season there.

“In terms of results, I really don’t know what to expect. I’ve only driven the car once at a test day. I don’t have any expectations. We’ll just see how we go and try and work our way to the front.”

Tilton Racing Team Manager Louis Kapitsas added, “I like TCR. It is a good controlled category with a strong price point.

“The different brands of cars appear to be quite similar, so it comes down to a fast driver and good team to put together a strong package.

“We’ve seen some of the other private entries do quite well, so that gives our team a bit of confidence too.

“Brad is an awesome young driver. He can drive, level headed and he is keen, which is what you need from a driver.”

Shiels tested the Hyundai at SMP prior to the suspension of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The same circuit will host the opening round of the season on August 15-16.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com