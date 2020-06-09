VIDEO: WRC tyre compound selection explained

Ever wondered just what goes into correct tyre selection? Michelin explains the variables and difficulty in choosing the right tyre compound for the Monte Carlo Rally.
Ever wondered just what goes into correct tyre selection? As part of #WRC Tech Month, presented by @wolflubes, we help to break it down for you. pic.twitter.com/hdFvV3YIMZ
— WRC – FIA World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) June 7, 2020
