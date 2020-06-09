Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 9.

2014: Ricciardo claims maiden win in Canada thriller

Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden Formula 1 race win after an impressive late charge in a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal.

2017: T8 retains V8 under phased Gen II implementation

Triple Eight Race Engineering will continue to run with V8 power in 2018 while introducing the turbo V6 engine in a wildcard entry at selected events.

2010: Evans declined V8 drive to pursue F1 dream

Formula 3 Australian Drivers’ Championship contender Mitch Evans has revealed that he declined an offer to drive in the V8 Supercars Championship Series this season in order to concentrate on his dream of reaching Formula One.

