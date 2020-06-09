Goddard gets new look for Supercars Eseries finale

Matt Stone Racing has revealed a bold new livery that Zane Goddard will run in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries finale.

The Unit Racing driver will carry a special “Support Aussie Stores” message across the #34 Holden ZB Commodore on June 10.

The matte black and gloss red scheme features backing from Gold Coast-based outfit Unit Workwear.

“We’re stoked to finish off the Eseries with a new look and a simple yet important message of support for local stores and businesses,” said Toby Lynch, Unit Marketing Manager.

“Supercars has done a great job of providing a platform for us to continue to race virtually while the rest of the sporting world has stopped. Away from the sport, there are plenty out there doing it tough.

“We encourage our fans and fans of the sport in general to shop locally and get to know the businesses and retailers that tie their communities together, many of which are family-owned and run.”

Round 10 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries takes place at Oran Park and Mount Panorama on June 10 at 18:00 AEST.