Work ongoing on Formula Ford calendar

Work continues on redrawing the 2020 Australian Formula Ford calendar although there is still no confirmed start date amid persistent state border restrictions.

Expressions of interest were invited last month from competitors for potential meetings in July at The Bend and Sandown, just after Victoria’s announcement of slightly eased social distancing measures and the release of Motorsport Australia’s ‘Return To Race’ strategy in the case of the latter.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will return on June 27-28 and the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships on August 15-16, both at Sydney Motorsport Park, with flights chartered to get crews to the former.

However, borders closures still apply in Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania.

See below for current restrictions

“As restrictions ease across the country, we are receiving an increasing amount of enquiries regarding the re-start of racing activities across all states,” read an email from the Formula Ford Association (FFA) to competitors.

“All of our state representatives are working closely with event organisers to get all of our competitors on track as soon as possible, while keeping safety in mind.

“We will be in touch with our members as soon as we have more information regarding the re-start of racing activities across all states.

“Given the current climate, we still don’t have a firm starting date for the 2020 Australian Formula Ford Championship.

“Our National Championship management are in touch with both state representatives, team managers and event organisers to get our National Championship started as soon as possible.

“Travel restrictions between states continue to play a big role in the planning of our National Championship, given our competitor base regularly cross state borders to compete.

“The safety of our competitors and team members is a priority for us and we will endeavour to have Formula Fords back on track as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

A private test day will be held at Winton Motor Raceway in rural Victoria on June 20, with the FFA directing competitors to the circuit’s website to book.

Border restrictions by state/territory