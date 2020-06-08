LATEST

Supercars confirms Eseries finale format

The format for the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries finale has been confirmed

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries finale will comprise two 30-minute races at Oran Park and Mount Panorama.

Typically, the Eseries has seen three or four sprint races across the evening with one or two compulsory pit stops.

The Supercars official website has announced the final two races will be worth a maximum of 150 points apiece.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team’s Shane van Gisbergen leads the Eseries with a 78-point margin over Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin.

McLaughlin must finish 10th or better in the opening race of the night at Oran Park to ensure the title decider goes into the final race of the Eseries.

Supercars will crown its inaugural Eseries champion at the real-world resumption of play at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.

Round 10 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries takes place on June 10 at 18:00 AEST.

