ON THIS DAY: June 8

ON THIS DAY: June 8

By

Monday 8th June, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 8.

2017: Lacroix: More to come from DJRTP Falcon

DJR Team Penske competition director Ludo Lacroix has warned there is more to come from its successful Ford Falcon package as the squad continues to master the new Dunlop tyres.

2018: Tander: Supercars test restrictions ‘have gone too far’

Garth Tander has called for less restrictive testing allowances claiming that the current regulations ‘have gone too far’ and hamper teams from improving their packages.

2015: Hamilton bounces back with victory in Montreal

Lewis Hamilton resisted race long pressure from Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg to claim a lights-to-flag victory in the Canadian Grand Prix.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

