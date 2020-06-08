LATEST

Dixon: Comparisons with IndyCar greats never sink in > View

Work ongoing on Formula Ford calendar > View

Fifth for Piastri in F1 Virtual Grand Prix debut > View

Ex-Motorsport Australia Director awarded Order of Australia > View

Supercars confirms Eseries finale format > View

ON THIS DAY: June 8 > View

Ecclestone helping Williams with sale process > View

Stoner ‘would like to be involved’ in MotoGP again > View

Supercars to use soft tyres at The Bend > View

Clarke delivers maiden Ferrari Eseries win amidst Nurburgring chaos > View

Brodie Kostecki rejoins Supercars Eseries > View

REPLAY: Round 3 of Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome > View

Home » News » eSports » Fifth for Piastri in F1 Virtual Grand Prix debut

Fifth for Piastri in F1 Virtual Grand Prix debut

Mat Coch

By

Monday 8th June, 2020 - 11:43am

Share:

LinkedIn

Piastri en route to fifth

Australian youngster Oscar Piastri has claimed a fifth place finish on debut in the Formula 1 eSeries Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Williams driver George Russell won the 26-lap race from Alexander Albon (Red Bull) and Esteban Gutierrez (Mercedes), with Piastri trailing home McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Piastri represented Renault in the encounter, starting fifth before an early spin while battling with Pietro Fittipaldi forced the teenager to fight his way back up the order.

His result in the Virtual Grand Prix followed on from an earlier victory in the F2 Virtual Feature Race.

Piastri started that encounter from pole position with a time more than three tenths clear of the field before dominating the race.

He crossed the line more than 10 seconds ahead of Lirim Zendeli in second place.

Late last month Piastri was given dispensation to return to Europe where he is set to compete in the Formula 3 Championship, which will begin its championship in Austria next month (3-5 July).

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com