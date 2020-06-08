Bathurst 1000 winner Webb joins Supercars Eseries

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Jonathon Webb has been confirmed as a wildcard entry for the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries finale.

Round 10 of the iRacing-based competition takes place at Oran Park and Mount Panorama on June 10 (18:00 AEST).

The Supercars website today confirmed Webb will race as a third entry for his Team Sydney outfit.

He’ll race alongside Virgin Australia Supercars Championship competitors Chris Pither and Alex Davison.

The 36-year-old won both the Bathurst 1000 and the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2016 for the team formerly known as Tekno Autosports.

Webb is the second confirmed wildcard for the Eseries alongside Eggleston Motorsport entry Brodie Kostecki.

Round 10 of the Eseries will comprise two 30-minute races at Oran Park and Mount Panorama.