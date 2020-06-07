LATEST

Supercars confirms coronavirus ‘drop round’ plan > View

Supercars reveals three-race format for Sydney SuperSprint > View

Rule changes set to spice up Supercars return > View

Cruickshank: Cost cutting lessons to be gained from PCR > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Ross Dunkerton > View

Two events to be added to Motorsport Australia Championships > View

VIDEO: Walsh reflects on Finke Desert Race cancellation > View

Racing Point boss hints it will not move for Vettel > View

Power identifies aeroscreen as major Texas unknown > View

Williams restructure not ‘anything other than positive’ > View

ON THIS DAY: June 6 > View

McLaughlin relieved to swap sim for real race car > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars confirms coronavirus ‘drop round’ plan

Supercars confirms coronavirus ‘drop round’ plan

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 7th June, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars will employ a drop round system if teams cannot compete

Supercars has revealed it will employ a ‘drop round’ system should any team or driver be unable to compete due to the coronavirus.

The news coincides with confirmation of formats and new rules for the Sydney SuperSprint on June 27-28.

Teams will be screen-tested at tents on arrival to Sydney Motorsport Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Personnel will not be allowed to enter the circuit if they present with flu-like symptoms.

Should a driver or team be forced to withdraw from any Supercars event this season, the final championship points for both the drivers’ and teams’ championship will be adjusted.

The points will be calculated by dropping the worst event points for every driver’s final points score.

A ‘drop round’ system will only be enforced in the event that a team cannot compete.

To adhere to government guidelines, teams will be limited in their time spent at the circuit across the weekend.

Teams cannot be at the circuit more than two and a half hours before the first session on Saturday or Sunday.

Teams must have left the circuit within three hours of parc ferme concluding.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com