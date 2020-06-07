LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 7

Sunday 7th June, 2020 - 11:54am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 7.

2016: Analysis of Alonso’s monster AGP crash revealed

Fernando Alonso’s 300km/h-plus crash at the Australian Grand Prix has seen the results of safety measuring devices work together for the first time to provide a forensic analysis of a Formula 1 accident.

2012: Vodafone set to end Triple Eight sponsorship

Telecommunications company Vodafone Australia will not renew its sponsorship of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s V8 Supercars team at the end of the 2012 season.

2011: Two new cars on the way for GRM

Garry Rogers Motorsport drivers Lee Holdsworth and Michael Caruso could have a brand-new car each for Bathurst this year.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

