VIDEO: Walsh reflects on Finke Desert Race cancellation

Prologue for the Finke Desert Race should have gotten underway today, instead, riders around Australia are hunkered down at home after this year’s race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a special video by the race organisers, 2019 King of the Desert and Alice Springs local David Walsh recalls when he heard the news this year’s race wouldn’t be happening.
The 2021 Tatts Finke Desert Race is due to proceed as planned during its traditional Queen’s Birthday Weekend timeslot (June 11-14).
