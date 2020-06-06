Racing Point boss hints it will not move for Vettel

Racing Point’s Team Principal has hinted that the soon-to-be Aston Martin squad will focus on its own transformation rather than chasing a big name signing such as Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel is available given his impending departure from Scuderia Ferrari and while Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has not dismissed signing the German, his prospects of landing in another race-winning seat appear slim.

The Aston Martin F1 Team had been identified as a possible destination despite its current line-up being comprised of Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, and Sergio Perez, who is contracted for two more seasons after 2020.

Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer, however, has played down the idea of a change in its seats.

“It’s certainly been an interesting few weeks in the driver market, with some headline-grabbing moves out there,” observed Szafnauer in a Racing Point Q&A.

“I’m sure it’s kept the fans entertained and the media busy – but from our perspective, the headline for next season is the name above the factory doors rather than the names in the cockpit.”

Szafnauer also spoke highly of the landmark regulatory changes approved by the World Motor Sport Council last month, including a reduction in the budget cap before it even takes effect and a number of technical freezes.

“I believe the decisions we’ve reached as a collective between the teams, Formula 1 and the FIA have put the necessary processes in place to make the sport more financially sustainable and do so over a timescale that’s achievable for everybody,” he said.

“Ultimately, it’s in all our interests to keep all the teams in business and to continue providing great racing for the fans.

“We’ve always enjoyed that underdog reputation and we’ve made some fantastic memories along the way. Now, though, we’re looking to the future and building a new legacy worthy of the Aston Martin name.

“These new financial rules give every team a more equal shot at achieving their potential and that can only be a positive thing for the sport.

“The future looks bright and our absolute aim is to be at the very sharp end of that future.”

The 2020 F1 season will start with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 3-5.