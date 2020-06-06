LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 6

Saturday 6th June, 2020 - 10:34am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 6.

2015: VIDEO: Lamattina hospitalised after huge crash

Top Fuel star Phil Lamattina has been hospitalised following a severe crash in qualifying at the Fuchs Winternationals.

2018: Supercars aims to do more to facilitate manufacturer deals

Supercars can play more of a role in bringing new manufacturers to the championship in future instead of the burden being on teams to secure alliances, according to series boss Sean Seamer.

2016: Doctors perform major facial surgery on Mingay

Surgeons have successfully performed delicate reconstructive surgery on Matt Mingay following his terrifying crash in the second Stadium Super Trucks race in Detroit.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

