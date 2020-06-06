ON THIS DAY: June 6

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

2015: VIDEO: Lamattina hospitalised after huge crash

Top Fuel star Phil Lamattina has been hospitalised following a severe crash in qualifying at the Fuchs Winternationals.

2018: Supercars aims to do more to facilitate manufacturer deals

Supercars can play more of a role in bringing new manufacturers to the championship in future instead of the burden being on teams to secure alliances, according to series boss Sean Seamer.

2016: Doctors perform major facial surgery on Mingay

Surgeons have successfully performed delicate reconstructive surgery on Matt Mingay following his terrifying crash in the second Stadium Super Trucks race in Detroit.

