ON THIS DAY: June 5

Friday 5th June, 2020 - 12:11pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 5.

2016: Mingay hospitalised after horrific Trucks crash

Gold Coast action athlete and stuntman Matt Mingay has been involved in an horrific accident in a Stadium Super Trucks support event at Detroit’s Belle Isle course.

2012: Options still open for D’Alberto’s 2013 V8 plans

Tony D’Alberto Racing will decide its chassis and technical partner for the 2013 V8 Supercars Championship by the end of this month.

2011: Man hit by F1 car

A man has been fortunate to walk away with next to no injuries after he was hit by Sébastien Buemi in Red Bull’s demonstration Formula 1 car in Japan.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

