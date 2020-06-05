LATEST

Home » News » Formula 1 » Mercedes announces pre-Austria test

Friday 5th June, 2020 - 10:38am

Lewis Hamilton in the W09 during the 2018 British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone

Mercedes will conduct a two-day test at Silverstone next week during which both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will drive.

The test will allow the Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team to prepare for the return of the championship at Austria’s Red Bull Ring next month.

“Valtteri (Tuesday) and Lewis (Wednesday) will drive the 2018 Mercedes W09 in a two-day test as the team practices protocols ahead of returning to racing in Austria next month,” read a Tweet from Mercedes.

Use of a W09 means that the outing is allowed under the ‘Testing of Previous Cars’ provisions in Formula 1’s Sporting Regulations.

“Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) shall be defined as any track running time, not part of an Event, in which a competitor entered in the Championship participates (or in which a third party participates on behalf of a competitor or a supplier of a homologated power unit), using cars which were designed and built in order to comply with the Formula One Technical Regulations of any of the three calendar years falling immediately prior to the calendar year preceding the Championship,” reads Rule 10.2, in part.

McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris has opted to get mileage in a Formula 3 car in order to prepare for the start of the season after not driving an F1 car since pre-season testing in February.

The Austrian Grand Prix will be held on July 3-5, followed by the Styria Grand Prix at the same circuit on the next weekend.

