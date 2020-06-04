VIDEO: Walkinshaw discusses the CPAP machine

Walkinshaw Automotive Group’s Ryan Walkinshaw and Nick Verboeket talk about the importance of the CPAP machine and working with market rivals Premcar.
The two automotive brands have combined forces to produce the CPAP machine under license in Australia.
