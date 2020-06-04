VIDEO: Ricciardo’s first GP as a fan

Daniel Ricciardo recalls his ‘intimidating’ first grand prix as a five-year-old spectating at Adelaide in 1993 and the connection between the race and his first Formula 1 win.
